‘Build green & inclusive cities’

With a tight labour market, the US Fed will likely maintain its tightening stance for the time being. This suggests the current trend of weakening currencies and declining exports will continue. Despite remarkable progress in local currency bond market development and intra-regional trade and investment, the share of domestic currency in Asia’s cross-border debt liabilities remains only about 15%. More than half of Asia’s total debt assets and liabilities are denominated in US dollars. The dollar also continues to be the most preferred currency for trade invoicing for the region (87% of the region’s exports were denominated in US dollars in 2019, while dollar invoicing accounted for 77% of the region’s imports). A depreciating local currency against the US dollar decreases an economy’s balance sheet capacity, due to an increase in the value of (dollar-denominated) liabilities relative to the asset side, resulting in a further tightening of local financial conditions.