'Build here. Scale here. Die here' - Pan IIT Alumni India Chairman on US PERM, H1-B news from Trump Admin

Pan IIT Alumni India has now urged IITians to return to India, claiming that India now offers better opportunities amid uncertainty surrounding US immigration policies, including the recent developments related to PERM labour certification and H-1B visas under the Trump administration. Taking to X, the body which represents alumni of 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), extended concerns over ongoing visa issues in the US involving the US PERM programme.

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Pan IIT Alumni India reacts to US PERM, H1-B update Calling for fair and transparent immigration policies, the organisation warned against stereotyping Indian talent. It also commented on JD Vance referring to Indian professionals as "indentured servants".

"PanIIT Alumni India notes with concern the recent developments in the United States regarding the PERM programme and the treatment of skilled Indian professionals on H-1B visas. We respect the sovereign right of every nation to shape its immigration policy. However, we urge that such policy be applied fairly, transparently, and without stigmatising a community of professionals whose contributions to the American economy and society are well documented," the statement read.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What did Pan IIT Alumni India say about the US PERM and H-1B developments? ⌵ The organisation called for fair and transparent immigration policies and opposed stigmatising Indian professionals. It said Indian engineers and technologists have made significant contributions to US innovation and industry. 2 What is the difference between PERM and an H-1B visa? ⌵ H-1B is a temporary, employer-sponsored visa for foreign professionals in specialised occupations. PERM is a labour-certification step employers generally use when sponsoring eligible workers for employment-based green cards. 3 How does the PERM suspension affect Indian H-1B workers at the affected companies? ⌵ The suspension halts new and pending PERM applications at the affected firms, creating uncertainty for workers pursuing employer-sponsored green cards. It does not automatically cancel their existing H-1B visas. 4 Why did the Trump administration suspend PERM processing at eight technology companies? ⌵ The administration accused the companies of misusing the labour-certification system to replace American workers with foreign employees. It also said the suspensions were connected to ongoing federal investigations. 5 Why did Pan IIT Alumni India urge IITians in the US to return to India? ⌵ Chairman Prabhat Kumar said a visa was never a stable foundation for a career and urged Indian engineers to build and create impact at home. The organisation said India offers opportunities for Indian talent amid uncertainty over US immigration policies.

"For over five decades, Indian engineers and technologists — a large number of them IIT alumni - have been among the most productive contributors to American innovation, research, and industry. They have built products, filed patents, founded companies, and created jobs on American soil. To characterise them collectively as "indentured servants" is neither accurate nor fair," it added.

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Chairman Prabhat Kumar Prabhat Kumar, IRS, chairman of PanIIT Alumni India, said the ongoing situation should put focus on Indian talents shifting abroad.

"For decades, we celebrated when our brightest minds left for American shores. It is time we asked what we lost in the process. A visa was never a stable foundation for a career, and this week's events prove it. The IIT covenant was nation before self. The most exciting problems and the greatest impact - now await our engineers at home. Build here. Scale here. Die here," he said.

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What is happening between India and US Earlier, India criticised the US decision to restrict a key green-card processing programme for major tech firms, including Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Microsoft, Adobe, Capgemini and Cognizant.

The Trump administration suspended the Permanent Labor Certification (PERM) programme for eight IT majors in an effort to reduce the number of foreign workers in the US and create job opportunities for Americans.

The move is likely to affect Indian techies who rely on employer-sponsored green cards for permanent residency in the US after entering the country on H-1B visas.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.