Build ‘NaMo Nagar’ cities in each state for economic growth: BJP leader’s Private Bill proposes in Parliament

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (BJP) will propose in the Parliament to set up hi-tech cities – ‘NaMo Nagar’ – in all states where urbanisation can lead to economic growth and better infrastructure. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is sometimes referred to as ‘NaMo.’

Dr Bhim Singh, the Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar, has suggested in the Private Members’ Bill scheduled to be taken up on Friday, August 2, in the Upper House.

Singh's proposal states that urbanisation has increased rapidly in the country in recent decades, and the population of cities and towns is increasing more than the rural population. The government has also paid attention to this, yet the rate of urbanisation is still quite low, he said.

Singh refers to the government's 2015 mission for the development of 100 smart cities in the country, focusing on sustainable and inclusive urban development to boost urbanisation.

The BJP MP cited Chandigarh as an example of a city known for its well-planned urban design and efficient public transport system, which, he said, has helped reduce congestion and improve the quality of life of residents.

Singh also mentions the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) launched by the Government in 2015 that aims to improve basic services and infrastructure, including water supply and sewerage systems in urban areas.

“Despite all the facts, news of the condition of cities being hellish is often reported. The country's capital, Delhi and the economic capital, Mumbai are also no exception to this situation,” Singh said.

"There is a need such cities in every state where urbanisation can lead to economic growth and better infrastructure. The House urges upon the Government to build one new, modern and hi-tech city named "NaMo Nagar" in each state of the country," Singh said.

What is a Private Member’s Bill Singh's Bill is among four private members resolutions, also known as private member's bill, listed to be taken up in Rajya Sabha on Friday during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, as mentioned on the House website.

The three other bills include a suggestion to scrap NEET UG 2024 and ₹ 1 crore compensation to families of the victims of entrance test by DMK MP M Mohamed Abdulla, Caste Census by RJD MP Manoj Jha and a ‘White Paper on Unemployment’ by CPI-M member AA Rahim.

An MP who is not a minister in the government is a private member. The bills introduced by private members are called Private Member’s Bills. The bills introduced by ministers are called government Bills. The government bills have the backing of the government and reflect its legislative agenda.

The Speaker of the Lok Sabha or Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha decides whether or not the private bill should be admitted. While a government bill can be introduced and discussed any day, a private member’s bill is taken up only on Fridays.

No Private Members's Bills passed so far? According to PRS Legislative Research, the Parliament has not passed a private member's bill since 1970. So far, it has passed 14 such Bills, six of them in 1956.