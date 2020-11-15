Builders told to cut home prices, but no penalty for past profiteering

NEW DELHI : Home buyers are set to benefit with the National Anti-profiteering Authority (NAA) asking builders to cut prices of flats to pass on the tax benefit that became available to property developers with the roll out of GST in 2017.

However, the profiteering regulator is dropping notices issued earlier to impose penalties as the penalty clause kicked in only in January this year and is not retrospectively applicable, showed a series of recent orders by the NAA in the case of profiteering claims against real estate developers.

So far this month, NAA has ordered two developers to cut prices of flats to pass on the profiteered amount to buyers with 18% interest and in the case of two others confirmed earlier orders to cut prices but dropped the proceedings to impose penalty.

In fresh cases, while ordering builders to pass on the benefit of tax credits to consumers by realising lesser price from buyers, the authority has chosen not to issue penalty notices, accepting the view that it cannot be retrospectively imposed, showed orders made available by the authority.

These cases refer to the period immediately after 1 July 2017 when GST was introduced. The new tax system allowed builders to offset a part of the tax outgo on under-construction flats with the credit for taxes paid on building materials and services, a facility that was not available in the previous tax system.

In the pre-GST era, various taxes levied by central and state governments on under-construction property added up to 5.5-6.5% but in the new system, the GST rate was kept 12% with the benefit of input tax credit. With the realisation that builders had raised prices by looking only at the tax rate and were not passing on tax credit benefits to buyers, the GST Council finally withdrew input tax credit and lowered the tax rate from an effective 12% to 5% and in the case of affordable housing projects from an effective 8% to 1% from April 2019.

In about 80% of the 38 cases adjudicated upto end of 2019, profiteering charges against builders were proved, a person familiar with the trend of past investigations said, requesting anonymity.

“Since the sale value is large, consumers pay attention to the tax involved and file complaints where they suspect profiteering. In the real estate sector, NAA is able to order price reduction as payment is often staggered over many years, unlike in the case of other goods where tracking down individual buyers to compensate is difficult and the profiteered amount has to be credited to the Consumer Welfare Fund," said Abhishek Jain, tax partner at EY.

Finance Act 2019 had introduced a penalty of 10% of the profiteered amount effective from 1 January 2020 which will be applicable if the profiteered amount is not deposited within 30 days of the NAA order.

“Legally speaking, specific inclusion of a provision from a prospective date means the absence of the same before that date. NAA accepts this argument in a number of cases, and held that no penalty to be imposed for contravention of profiteering provisions before Jan 01, 2020," said Rajat Mohan, senior partner at chartered accountants firm AMRG & Associates.

