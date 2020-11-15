Builders told to cut home prices, but no penalty for past profiteering

In the pre-GST era, various taxes levied by central and state governments on under-construction property added up to 5.5-6.5% but in the new system, the GST rate was kept 12% with the benefit of input tax credit. With the realisation that builders had raised prices by looking only at the tax rate and were not passing on tax credit benefits to buyers, the GST Council finally withdrew input tax credit and lowered the tax rate from an effective 12% to 5% and in the case of affordable housing projects from an effective 8% to 1% from April 2019.