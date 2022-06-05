While over 150 countries are slated to host environmentally-themed events, environment experts hope for this year's World Environment Day is to encourage a global effort to tackle what they describe as the decline of the natural world. Inger Andersen, the Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) said, "we are running against the clock. Today, as we look to a...future of heatwaves, droughts, floods, wildfires, pandemics, dirty air, wars, and plastic-ridden oceans, action is more important than ever."