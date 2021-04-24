'Building a robust ecosystem for seniors is the need of the hour'

India is surely witnessing a demographic shift. The elder population in India has witnessed a firm rise in the last few decades. The projections indicate the number of 60+ will surge to 143 million in 2021 and 173 million in 2026 amounting to over 10% and 12% of the estimated total population respectively. A report by CII projects that India’s senior population will increase threefold to 300 million by 2050. While these are verified statistics, what is important to understand is that India is not ready to deal with these numbers. There are minimal services to care for the needs of this growing population. There is barely any government regulation, quality control or any insurance. We must work towards a solid infrastructure to ensure a healthy and happy senior population. The Nuclearization of families along with an increase in life expectancy, economic dependency especially for women, and greater dependency of elders on others for day-to-day assistance are big challenges for Seniors. There is not enough structured support today to assist seniors as they age. Their fragility makes them vulnerable and become dependent on their caregivers for every small activity, they often suffer neglect, mistreatment, and abuse.