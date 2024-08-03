Around 12 people were injured, after a three-storey building atop a hill's slope collapsed In Ladakh's Kargil district on Saturday. The incident took place around 3:30 am at Kabaddi Nallah, when the earthmover working near the slope caved in, officials said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Five, from the injured 12, including the earth mover's driver, have been rescued from under the debris, reported the PTI. They have been hospitalized, and are currently reported to be in stable condition.

A magisterial enquiry has also been ordered into the incident, said the officials. They further stated that people from nearby houses have been evacuated to safer-places. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The officials said a rescue operation was launched immediately after receiving information about the building collapse. Police and army personnel and local volunteers were also involved in the operation.

According to police officials, most of those injured were tenants. It took the rescuers around three hours to remove debris and pull out the earthmover's driver from inside the heavily damaged cabin of the machine.

Committee to inspect vulnerable areas Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Kargil, Mohd Jaffer Akhoon and the Kargil deputy commissioner Shrikant Balasaheb Suse had supervised the rescue operation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said the administration has decided to form a committee to inspect structures in "vulnerable areas" of the district.

Suse further mentioned that the committee would also check "for any violation in building regulation laws and identify the guilty," the official said.

The Kargil deputy commissioner, also assured that investigations were under process, and those found guilty, would be punished. "We have taken the incident seriously and a magisterial inquiry has been ordered to probe the incident. Those found guilty will be punished," Suse told the PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}