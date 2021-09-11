The sea levels are rising at an accelerating rate due to climate change. Several countries which have coastal borders and the islands are looking for solutions fearing they might get submerged.

One such country that is adapting to this challenge in the Netherlands, where more than a quarter of the area already lies below sea level.

Residents of the Netherlands's capital Amsterdam have created a visionary floating neighbourhood called Schoonschip, means “clean ship" in Dutch.

An architect from Space&Matter, a firm that has designed Schoonschip, said that population and climate change increasing rapidly. Therefore the company decided to make us of space on the water.

As per the World Economic Forum, climate change is predicted to put 800 million city dwellers at risk by 2050.

“With Schoonschip we want to set the example, and show how living on the water can be a great and better alternative for people and our planet," one of the architects told the WEF.

What is Schoonschip?

Amsterdam’s Schoonschip is home to 105 residents who live in 46 homes on 30 water plots.

All homes have green roofs which help in collecting rainwater. The water is pre-heated by the sun by circulating water through solar collectors. Only rainwater is used for the flushing of the toilet.

Solar panels are connected to a smart grid where residents can trade energy, submersed heat exchangers for heating and cooling. The water treatment technologies are used to recollect energy and nutrients from wastewater.

In this floating village, residents have agreed to renounce their cars and instead share electric cars.

According to space&matter, living on water offers a great solution for places where climate change and a rise in sea levels rise are a looming hazard.

Floating communities is nit a new concept, it has been around for generations in some parts of the world. For example, the Bajau people of Southeast Asia, live on small houseboats off the coasts of Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines. In Cambodia, the Tonle Sap lake houses hundreds of floating villages.

In recent times, interest in water living has grown as the world seeks solutions to the twin pressures of population density and rising sea levels.

On the other hand, there are other cities which are looking underground to find a solution. For example, Finland’s capital Helsinki has created a host of underground facilities including sports venues and an emergency shelter, and Montreal in Canada has an ‘underground city’ including shops and hotels beneath its streets.

The UN-Habitat estimated that by 2030, three billion people, about 40% of the world’s population, will need access to adequate housing.

