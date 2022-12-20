Built 3,767 km roads in Delhi's unauthorised areas in 7 years: Manish Sisodia

The Delhi Government has built 3,767km of roads and 5,203km of drains in unauthorised colonies in the last seven years, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said in a review meeting on Monday.
Sisodia reviewed the ongoing road construction and laying drainage system in the unauthorised colonies along with the senior officials of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department and the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation.
Sisodia, who also holds the PWD portfolio, directed officials to complete the pending works in the next three months which include the construction of roads and drains, and the installation of sewer and water pipes in these colonies.
Sisodia said he will review the progress of work every 15 days.
He said, "The Delhi government is determined to provide residents of unauthorised colonies across the city with basic civic infrastructure. Previous governments considered the unauthorised colonies as vote banks only and never paid attention to development in these residential areas after elections".
The Aam Aadmi Party government will ensure that proper roads and drainage systems are constructed in nearly 1,800 unauthorised colonies in the city.
During the review meeting, officials said development work could not be carried out in about 300 unauthorised colonies and cited various reasons, including the unavailability of no objection certificate from the archaeological department and the Delhi Development Authority, the region being attributed as forest land, and overlapping.
Also, some of them are already developed and have the basic civic infrastructure, or they are being developed by other agencies, the officials added.
