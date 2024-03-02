Bulb filament detonator, timer, batteries: How Bengaluru cafe blast is being linked to Mangaluru 2022 blast
Bengaluru cafe blast: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Saturday that the Rameshwaram Cafe blast is similar to explosions reported in Mangaluru in 2022
Bengaluru cafe blast: At least 9 individuals were injured following a low-intensity blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe in the Whitefield area of Bengaluru, Karnataka. The police have confirmed that it was an improvised explosive device (IED) blast and they have zeroed down on a suspect, who came for breakfast in the cafe and left his bag there, which contained the IED. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Saturday that the Rameshwaram Cafe blast is similar to explosions reported in Mangaluru in 2022.