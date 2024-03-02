Bengaluru cafe blast: At least 9 individuals were injured following a low-intensity blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe in the Whitefield area of Bengaluru, Karnataka. The police have confirmed that it was an improvised explosive device (IED) blast and they have zeroed down on a suspect, who came for breakfast in the cafe and left his bag there, which contained the IED. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Saturday that the Rameshwaram Cafe blast is similar to explosions reported in Mangaluru in 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While quoting the police officials in Karnataka, DK Shivakumar said that the material used in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast is very similar to those used in the Mangaluru explosion. "There is a link through the materials like the timer and other things. The police from Mangaluru and Shivamogga are here with the investigation. It is a low-intensity blast with local materials," DK Shivakumar said as per The Indian Express.

Bulb filament detonator connects with Mangaluru blast In November 2022, an explosion occurred in Mangaluru after an IED placed in the bag of Mohammed Shariq accidentally went off during an auto-ride. Mohammed Shariq received 40% burn injuries in the incident and he was later arrested by the police. It was later found that Mohammed Shariq was already a wanted criminal and earlier the police arrested his two accomplices from Shivamogga in September 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In both the Rameshwaram Cafe and Mangaluru blasts, the accused used the bulb filament which was heated to act as a detonator. The police have also found similarities in the use of a digital timer and the batteries used in both the blasts.

Accused came in a bus, ordered Rava idli DK Shivakumar said the accused, who looks like a 28-30-year-old man reached Rameshwaram Cafe in a bus. He ordered Rava idli at the counter but never finished it and instead placed his bag near a tree (adjacent to the cafe) and left.

India's nodal anti-terrorist agency National Investigation Agency (NIA) also joined the investigation with Karnataka police. The development came as the Opposition BJP raised the pressure on state government to include NIA in the investigation. "We strongly condemn this blast, the NIA should investigate this, and the state government should recommend this. The people who are radicalized are encouraged and supported by the Congress, which is why these incidents are happening," Union minister Pralhad Joshi said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

