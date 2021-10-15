Bulk drugs sector may soon  see  flurry  of  deals

“In fact, for the first time, private equity giants are setting up separate dedicated platforms aimed at taking over controlling stake in Indian bulk drug makers. Carlyle, Advent International, PAG, Blackstone and Chrys Capital are some of these PE firms. Even though China remains the biggest exporter of raw materials to Indian bulk drug firms, large companies from Western countries increasingly prefer India’s final certification on bulk drugs rather than Chinese certifications. This is the first time bulk-drug or API businesses are in so much demand, and if the trend continues, we may also see a major consolidation in the bulk drug manufacturing industry, with specialty chemical firms, too, coming forward to buy bulk drug manufacturing companies," said the banker.