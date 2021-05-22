Bulk of bankruptcy cases breached deadline for resolution: MCA

Prolonged litigation derails operations of the defaulting company, lets assets idle and lose their value and leads to job losses. It also affects efficiency of the bankruptcy resolution process. Litigation between shareholders and potential investors happen as shareholders resist decisions taken with respect to the company by its lenders and the professional hired by them to run the company. “Shareholders remain in control of businesses so long as they ensure the dues are paid by the company. Once the company defaults, lenders get an upper hand in decision making," explained a government official.