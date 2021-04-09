Bulk of MSMEs outside reach of bankruptcy code

These far outnumber the MSMEs which are registered as companies—around 7.8 lakh or 60% of all active companies in the country—which will benefit from the pre-pack bankruptcy resolution scheme. These represent just above 1% of all the unincorporated MSMEs, implying that the informal sector businesses far outnumber the organised sector and will not be covered by the pre-pack bankruptcy resolution plan.

