Meet Anmol, the bull whose one climax is worth ₹50,000
Sayantan Bera 9 min read 01 Jan 2025, 06:08 PM IST
- At Mint, we often narrate stories about the stock market’s bull run. But this one is about a real bull, one who has fathered over 25,000 calves! He is a social media star, can pose, and walks the ramp to loud cheer. Check out his market value.
Bathinda/Hisar: For a while, Anmol has been under the weather. The past few months were hectic. Now eight years and two months-old, Anmol has been on a 3,000-km long road trip travelling to animal shows in different states. Travelling long distances on a truck is not easy when one weighs one and a half tonnes and is 5 feet 8 inches tall. Minus the tail, he is about 10 feet long. But the gruelling rides were worth the effort. Anmol won multiple awards in Pushkar, Rajasthan, and Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.
