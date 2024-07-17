Bulldozer action at IAS trainee Pooja Khedkar's Pune residence: VIDEO

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) took action against the “illegal encroachment" at IAS trainee Pooja Khedkar's Pune residence. A video shared by news agency ANI on Wednesday showed the portion outside her family bungalow partially razed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

The action was taken days later the Pune Municipal Corporation officials issued a notice for illegally encroaching part of the footpath at IAS probationary officer Puja Khedkar's residence on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to ANI, the notice which was pasted at the gate of Khedkar's residence was addressed to her mother, Manorama Khedkar. The PMC's Encroachment Department reported earlier that Khedkar's residence had an unauthorised construction or obstructions on public roads or footpaths within the corporation's jurisdiction.

The notice stated that there is a 60x3 encroachment on the footpath attached to the bungalow, causing inconvenience to the public. The notice reportedly instructed the removal of the encroachment within seven days, failing which the PMC will take the necessary action.

The Khedkar family had reportedly beautified their property by extending into the footpath area with trees and plants. Despite the notice, no response was received from the family, leading to the bulldozer operation, News 18 reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Why is Puja Khedkar in news? IAS probationer Puja Khedkar has been at the centre of controversy following multiple allegations against her. Recently, Khedkar was transferred to Washim from Pune following the allegations said she was not authorised to speak on this matter.

It was alleged that Khedkar misused her power as a civil servant. She had illegally used her private Audi car with a red-blue beacon light and VIP number plate. She reportedly demanded facilities that are not available to probationary officers in the IAS.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moreover, as many as 21 challans with total charges of ₹27,000 were issued in the past against the Audi car, which was registered at the Pune RTO on June 27, 2012, for alleged traffic violations. The fine has been paid, officials said.

Khedkar allegedly submitted fake disability and Other Backward Class (OBC) certificates to clear the civil services exam. Reports claimed that she had also submitted a mental illness certificate.

On July 14, Pune police confiscated a luxury car used by controversial probationary IAS officer Pooja Khedkar by allegedly installing a red beacon light on it illegally, an official said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!