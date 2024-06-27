Maharashtra news: Bulldozer action in Thane against illegal bars and pubs amid uproar over Pune drugs case

Amid an ongoing political slugfest and blame game over a viral video that showed youngsters allegedly consuming drugs at a Pune hotel, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has initiated bulldozer action against several illegal bars and pubs in the city.

The action was taken on the directions of TMC Commissioner Saurabh Rao in various wards of the city after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ordered stern action to make Thane and Mira-Bhayander areas drug-free.

Just two days ago, a similar action was taken on various establishments in Pune after two youths were allegedly seen consuming drugs in the washroom of Liquid Leisure Lounge bar, which remained open in violation of the prescribed time limit.

The TMC said action was taken against pubs, bars and illegal establishments engaged in drug-related activities.

"A total of 31 paan stalls within 100 metres of schools and colleges in the Municipal Corporation jurisdiction were seized. Whereas, 8 illegal establishments were razed including hotels, pubs, bars and nine other sheds were demolished," said the TMC.

Several bars, pubs and illegal establishments were demolished in Thane.

In the Wagle Estate area, action was taken against Panchsheel Bar, Indian Taste Bar, many unauthorised pan stalls and gutkha vendors.

Secret Bar and Hookah Parlour in the Vartak Nagar Ward Committee area, as well as pubs and bars located in Kothari Compound, were razed. An unauthorised construction of Social House Pub was also demolished.

In Uthalsar, the action was initiated on unauthorised hotels and hookah parlours.

Similarly, Khushi Ladies Bar on Ghodbunder Road and Mayuri ladies bar at Ovala were razed to the ground.

Demolition of Mayuri ladies bar at Ovala in Thane.

TMC Deputy Commissioner GG Godepure said the action will continue until all the unauthorised hotels, pubs and bars in areas under the municipality's jurisdiction are completely razed.