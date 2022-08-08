Bulldozers raze Shrikant Tyagi's illegal encroachment in Noida, See videos2 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2022, 10:24 AM IST
Shrikant Tyagi identified himself as a BJP leader after the party distanced itself from him following the incident.
Shrikant Tyagi identified himself as a BJP leader after the party distanced itself from him following the incident.
Listen to this article
Days after self-proclaimed politician Shrikant Tyagi was booked for allegedly assaulting a woman, the bulldozers on Monday morning arrived outside Grand Omaxe in Noida's Sector 93 where the accused had abused and assaulted the woman, according to news agency ANI. Shrikant Tyagi identified himself as a BJP leader after the party distanced itself from him following the incident.