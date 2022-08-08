Days after self-proclaimed politician Shrikant Tyagi was booked for allegedly assaulting a woman, the bulldozers on Monday morning arrived outside Grand Omaxe in Noida's Sector 93 where the accused had abused and assaulted the woman, according to news agency ANI. Shrikant Tyagi identified himself as a BJP leader after the party distanced itself from him following the incident.

The Noida administration officials demolished the illegal construction at the residence of Shrikant Tyagi at Grand Omaxe society in Noida.

So far, Noida Police have detained four close associates and two vehicles of the BJP leader and have registered a case against him in the alleged sexual assault case. He was booked under IPC section 354 on Friday over a spat with a co-resident of their housing society in Noida, as per PTI reports.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Illegal construction at the residence of #ShrikantTyagi, at Grand Omaxe in Noida's Sector 93, demolished by the Noida administration.



Tyagi, in a viral video, was seen abusing and assaulting a woman here in the residential society. pic.twitter.com/xThZ2wF3gS — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 8, 2022

According to the reports, the woman objected to the plantation of trees by Shrikant Tyagi in the society, citing violation of rules. Police said they have found two of his three vehicles found violating the Motor Vehicle Act, hence, they have seized those vehicles.

"One of his vehicle had the official symbol of Uttar Pradesh government, in violation of rules. So, we have registered a separate FIR for misuse of government vehicles," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (law and order) Ranvijay Singh said told PTI.

Police assured that they are continuously raiding the possible whereabouts of absconding Shrikant Tyagi and making all efforts to arrest him at the earliest. He further clarified that no police security was provided to the accused by the Gautam Buddh Nagar commissionerate.

Meanwhile, Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma and BJP's Noida unit chief Mahesh Gupta visited the Grand Omaxe society to meet the local residents. They told them that Shrikant Tyagi is not a BJP member and assured party's full support in nabbing him.

Many videos, purportedly showing Shrikant Tyagi assaulting the woman, surfaced on social media platforms on Friday. He was also seen using abusive words for her husband and made derogatory comments about her.

Opposition parties, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Uttar Pradesh heavily criticized the ruling-BJP over the incident. Congress leader Pankhuri Pathak, addressing a press conference, shared Tyagi's multiple pictures with senior BJP leaders.

On the other hand, AAP leader Bhupendra Jadaun also shared Tyagi's pictures with senior BJP leaders and other documents to claim his association with the saffron party.

(With agencies inputs)