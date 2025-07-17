Bullet instead of bandage! In Bihar, criminal out on parole for medical help shot in Patna Hospital

Chandan Mishra, a prisoner released on parole for medical treatment, was admitted to Paras Hospital when unidentified attackers stormed the facility and shot him on Thursday morning, according to Patna SSP Kartikay Sharma.

Mishra, a well-known criminal with multiple murder charges against him, is believed to have been targeted by a rival gang. He is currently receiving medical care, PTI reported.

RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav questioned the Bihar government, asking if “anyone was safe anywhere” in the state after unidentified assailants shot a prisoner admitted at a hospital in Patna.

In a post on X, Tejashwi Yadav said, “Government criminals stormed into the ICU and shot a patient admitted to the hospital. Is anyone safe anywhere in Bihar? Has this happened before 2005?”

Central range (Patna) IG Jitendra Rana said, “A criminal named Chandan Mishra, resident of Buxar district, was admitted to Paras Hospital for treatment, and members of the rival gang shot him. He is undergoing treatment...He was shot multiple times...The assailants are being identified with the help of the Buxar Police.”

He also hinted at the possibility of security guards being involved in this incident.

“It cannot be ruled out that the security guards of the police were involved in this incident. We will investigate this angle also,” IG Jitendra Rana said.

Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha, however, assured that the incident is being investigated and the criminal would be caught.

“Such an incident is unfortunate. It will be thoroughly investigated and the criminal will not be spared. The CM of Bihar has said that the criminal will be caught and strictly punished,” he said.

JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar assured that “necessary actions” will be taken against the assailants.

“The Police are looking at all the details and necessary action will be taken,” he said.

Meanwhile, In another instance of crime in Bihar on Thursday morning, a blood-soaked body of Rakesh Singh's 20-year-old son Shivam alias Bunty was found lying outside his house in Hathiyakandh village under Shahpur police station area, Superintendent of Police (SP) West Patna, Bhanu Pratap Singh stated.