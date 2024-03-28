'Bharat’s first ballastless track...': Ashwini Vaishnaw shares update on high-speed train track | Video
Sharing a video of Bharat’s first ballastless track for Bullet Train, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlights the achievements taken in high-speed rail infrastructure, signalling further advancements Modi 3.0
Sharing a video of India’s first ballastless track for Bullet Train, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has not only completed the viaduct work on 153 km stretch of the ambitious Bullet Train project but has also completed the 295.5 km of pier work on the 508-km-long corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad scheduled be operational by 2026.