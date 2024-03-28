Active Stocks
'Bharat’s first ballastless track...': Ashwini Vaishnaw shares update on high-speed train track | Video

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

Sharing a video of Bharat’s first ballastless track for Bullet Train, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlights the achievements taken in high-speed rail infrastructure, signalling further advancements Modi 3.0

Sharing a video of India’s first ballastless track for Bullet Train, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has not only completed the viaduct work on 153 km stretch of the ambitious Bullet Train project but has also completed the 295.5 km of pier work on the 508-km-long corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad scheduled be operational by 2026.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the Railway Minister said, “Bharat’s first ballastless track for Bullet Train. 320 kmph speed threshold, 153 km of viaduct completed, 295.5 km of pier work completed. More to come in Modi 3.0."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to showcase the ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train as the success story of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This achievement highlights the strides taken in high-speed rail infrastructure under the Modi government and signals further advancements in India's rail transportation infrastructure under Modi 3.0

Bullet Train: What is ballastless track

 

 

 

Published: 28 Mar 2024, 04:59 PM IST
