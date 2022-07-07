Bullet train: Centre sacks project in-charge Satish Agnihotri for ‘misusing position’2 min read . Updated: 07 Jul 2022, 10:41 PM IST
NHSRCL director Satish Agnihotri, who oversaw the bullet train project, has been fired.
Senior authorities said on July 7 that NHSRCL Managing Director Satish Agnihotri, who was in charge of the coveted government bullet train project, had his employment with the Railways terminated. According to the officials, Rajendra Prasad, Director - Projects (NHSRCL), has been given responsibility for the next three months.