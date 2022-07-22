Bullet train project: NHSRCL invites bids to build underground station in Mumbai

The total cost of the project is ₹1.08 lakh crore, out of which, the Central government will pay ₹10,000 crore to the NHSRCL, the two states involved - Gujarat and Maharashtra - will pay ₹5,000 crore each and the rest is to be paid by Japan through a loan at 0.1% interest, as per the shareholding pattern.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}