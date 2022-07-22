Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Bullet train project: NHSRCL invites bids to build underground station in Mumbai

Bullet train project: NHSRCL invites bids to build underground station in Mumbai

Construction of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train bridge underway
2 min read . 01:30 PM ISTLivemint

The bids have been invited for the construction of an underground station along with ‘one cut and cover tunnel’ at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC)

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The National High Speed Railway Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) which is the implementing agency for the bullet train project, invited bids on Friday for the construction of an underground station at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) for the Mumbai- Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor.

The National High Speed Railway Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) which is the implementing agency for the bullet train project, invited bids on Friday for the construction of an underground station at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) for the Mumbai- Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor.

As part of the bullet train project, the train will be run between Ahmedabad and Mumbai on a high speed rail corridor at a speed of 320 kmph, covering a distance of 508 km and 12 stations.

As part of the bullet train project, the train will be run between Ahmedabad and Mumbai on a high speed rail corridor at a speed of 320 kmph, covering a distance of 508 km and 12 stations.

The train is expected to reduce the travel time to about three hours from the current six hours between the two cities.

The train is expected to reduce the travel time to about three hours from the current six hours between the two cities.

Inviting bids for the construction of the underground station for the corridor, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tweeted, “Bids invited for design and construction of Mumbai underground station and tunnels for #BulletTrain"

Inviting bids for the construction of the underground station for the corridor, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tweeted, “Bids invited for design and construction of Mumbai underground station and tunnels for #BulletTrain"

The bids have been invited for the construction of an underground station along with ‘one cut and cover tunnel’ at the BKC, informed an NHSRCL official.

The bids have been invited for the construction of an underground station along with ‘one cut and cover tunnel’ at the BKC, informed an NHSRCL official.

The total cost of the project is 1.08 lakh crore, out of which, the Central government will pay 10,000 crore to the NHSRCL, the two states involved - Gujarat and Maharashtra - will pay 5,000 crore each and the rest is to be paid by Japan through a loan at 0.1% interest, as per the shareholding pattern.

The total cost of the project is 1.08 lakh crore, out of which, the Central government will pay 10,000 crore to the NHSRCL, the two states involved - Gujarat and Maharashtra - will pay 5,000 crore each and the rest is to be paid by Japan through a loan at 0.1% interest, as per the shareholding pattern.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had assured Fukahori Yasukata, Consul General of Japan in Mumbai, of fast-tracking infrastructure projects like bullet train, funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Earlier, on Wednesday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had assured Fukahori Yasukata, Consul General of Japan in Mumbai, of fast-tracking infrastructure projects like bullet train, funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Meanwhile, Vaishnaw on Monday said that Indian might gets its first operational bullet train by the year 2026.

Meanwhile, Vaishnaw on Monday said that Indian might gets its first operational bullet train by the year 2026.

Vaishnaw further mentioned that good progress was being made into making the first bullet train of India operational between Surat and Bilimora in Gujarat in 2026.

Vaishnaw further mentioned that good progress was being made into making the first bullet train of India operational between Surat and Bilimora in Gujarat in 2026.

There has been good progress in the construction of infrastructure for the bullet train between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, and the work is being done at a high speed, the railway minister assured.

There has been good progress in the construction of infrastructure for the bullet train between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, and the work is being done at a high speed, the railway minister assured.

He was in Surat to inspect the progress of the government's ambitious Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project.

He was in Surat to inspect the progress of the government's ambitious Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project.

Vaishnav inspected the operation of a segmental casting yard of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor near Vaktana village in Choryasi taluka of Surat, and also visited the under-construction Antroli railway station under the project.

Vaishnav inspected the operation of a segmental casting yard of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor near Vaktana village in Choryasi taluka of Surat, and also visited the under-construction Antroli railway station under the project.

Later, he also visited the project site at Nasilpore in Navsari along with Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh. Asked about the progress of the bullet train project in neighbouring Maharashtra, Vaishnaw said it was slow due to land acquisition issues.

Later, he also visited the project site at Nasilpore in Navsari along with Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh. Asked about the progress of the bullet train project in neighbouring Maharashtra, Vaishnaw said it was slow due to land acquisition issues.

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.