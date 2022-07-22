Bullet train project: NHSRCL invites bids to build underground station in Mumbai

The bids have been invited for the construction of an underground station along with ‘one cut and cover tunnel’ at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC)
The National High Speed Railway Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) which is the implementing agency for the bullet train project, invited bids on Friday for the construction of an underground station at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) for the Mumbai- Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor.
As part of the bullet train project, the train will be run between Ahmedabad and Mumbai on a high speed rail corridor at a speed of 320 kmph, covering a distance of 508 km and 12 stations.
The train is expected to reduce the travel time to about three hours from the current six hours between the two cities.
Inviting bids for the construction of the underground station for the corridor, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tweeted, “Bids invited for design and construction of Mumbai underground station and tunnels for #BulletTrain"
The bids have been invited for the construction of an underground station along with ‘one cut and cover tunnel’ at the BKC, informed an NHSRCL official.
The total cost of the project is ₹1.08 lakh crore, out of which, the Central government will pay ₹10,000 crore to the NHSRCL, the two states involved - Gujarat and Maharashtra - will pay ₹5,000 crore each and the rest is to be paid by Japan through a loan at 0.1% interest, as per the shareholding pattern.
Earlier, on Wednesday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had assured Fukahori Yasukata, Consul General of Japan in Mumbai, of fast-tracking infrastructure projects like bullet train, funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
Vaishnav inspected the operation of a segmental casting yard of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor near Vaktana village in Choryasi taluka of Surat, and also visited the under-construction Antroli railway station under the project.
Later, he also visited the project site at Nasilpore in Navsari along with Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh. Asked about the progress of the bullet train project in neighbouring Maharashtra, Vaishnaw said it was slow due to land acquisition issues.
