Bullet train project: Only 5% of land remains to be acquired in Gujarat
1 min read.04:38 PM ISTPTI
Gujarat Revenue Minister Kaushik Patel said 73.64 lakh square metres of land needed to be acquired for the project, of which 69.99 lakh square metres have already been acquired, leaving 3.65 lakh square metres to be acquired as on December 2020
GANDHINAGAR :
Only 5% of land remains to be acquired for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (HSR) corridor, popularly known as the bullet train project, Gujarat Revenue Minister Kaushik Patel informed the Assembly on Monday.
Responding to a set of questions in the House, Patel said 73.64 lakh square metres of land needs to be acquired in eight districts for the project, of which 69.99 lakh square metres have already been acquired, leaving 3.65 lakh square metres, or about 5% of total requirement, to be acquired as on December 2020.
