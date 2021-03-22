Subscribe
Home >News >India >Bullet train project: Only 5% of land remains to be acquired in Gujarat

Bullet train project: Only 5% of land remains to be acquired in Gujarat

The bullet train will run at a speed of 320-350 kmph between Mumbai and Ahmedabad
1 min read . 04:38 PM IST PTI

Gujarat Revenue Minister Kaushik Patel said 73.64 lakh square metres of land needed to be acquired for the project, of which 69.99 lakh square metres have already been acquired, leaving 3.65 lakh square metres to be acquired as on December 2020

GANDHINAGAR : Only 5% of land remains to be acquired for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (HSR) corridor, popularly known as the bullet train project, Gujarat Revenue Minister Kaushik Patel informed the Assembly on Monday.

Responding to a set of questions in the House, Patel said 73.64 lakh square metres of land needs to be acquired in eight districts for the project, of which 69.99 lakh square metres have already been acquired, leaving 3.65 lakh square metres, or about 5% of total requirement, to be acquired as on December 2020.

He said land acquisition has been completed in Valsad and Kheda districts and is in progress in Navsari, Ahmedabad, Anand, Bharuch, Surat and Vadodara.

The minister told the Assembly the government has so far received 1,908 applications from farmers objecting to the project's land acquisition.

