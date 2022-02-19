"Our government is committed to make railways secure and modern,'' he said. “Infrastructure projects used to drag on earlier due to lack of coordination in planning and execution but we have changed that approach," Modi said. He further added after commission of the 5th and 6th lines, there will be no delays in passage of mail and express trains going in and out of Mumbai and the additional tracks will also facilitate smooth running of suburban services. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who attended the event virtually, said infrastructure served as the vein in development of a country and it needs to be strengthened.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}