Bullet train to run by Aug 2026: Vaishnaw2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 12:27 AM IST
The train will run between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, a distance of 508 km, at a top speed of 350 km per hour, covering the distance in three hours.
New Delhi: India’s first high-speed train is slated to start running in August 2026 with a larger section planned for the following year, said railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, noting that the project will give a boost to the economy, as many of the companies supplying to the project had started getting export orders.
