The trials of the bullet train will be conducted at a speed of 350 kilometres per hour, which is the same as the take-off speed of airplanes, officials said on Wednesday and further informed that the first such trial will be held between Bilimora and Surat in Gujarat in 2026.

“It will be a gamechanger for travellers and competition to air travel. The bullet trains will have less check-in time, more leg space and most of all, connectivity, which is denied on-board airplanes."

"We will conduct the trials at 350 kmph, but the operational speed will be 320 kmph," an official said, a PTI report said.

The trains will run on the "slab track system", a special track, popularly known as HSR technology for the construction of tracks, patented by the Japanese.

Using designs procured from Japan, construction has been done through the Full Span Launching Method (FLSM), one of the most sophisticated bridge construction technology in the world. The NHSRCL has built 200-250 pillars per month between Bilimora and Surat. The longest (1.26 km) bridge under the project, being built bearing turbulent winds and tidal waves over the Narmada river, will be completed by July 2024.

In Gujarat and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, 100 per cent of the civil contracts for the construction of the entire route of 352 kilometres have been awarded to Indian contractors.

For the track work in Gujarat, contracts for 237 km have already been awarded and those for the remaining 115 km will be awarded soon. The work on all eight high-speed rail stations from Vapi to Sabarmati is in various stages of construction, the officials said. The passenger terminal hub at the Sabarmati integrating HSR, Metro, BRT and two Indian Railways stations are expected to be completed by August this year.

The total length of the bullet train corridor is 508.17 km and the train is expected to take around 2 hours and 58 minutes to travel between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, covering eight stations in Gujarat and four in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies)