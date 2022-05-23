Bullet Trains: Travelling in India to be revolutionized soon

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Releasing a video of the infra works like pier, and well foundation on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor, the Ministry of Railways has said the ambitious 'bullet train project', will revolutionize the train travelling in India soon
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Releasing a video of the infra works like pier, and well foundation on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor, the Ministry of Railways has said the ambitious 'bullet train project', will revolutionize the train travelling in India soon.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Releasing a video of the infra works like pier, and well foundation on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor, the Ministry of Railways has said the ambitious 'bullet train project', will revolutionize the train travelling in India soon.
Stating that the bullet trains will have less check-in time, more leg space, and most of all, connectivity, which is denied on-board airplanes, the Railways Ministry had in April said that the bullet trains will be a gamechanger for travellers in India and will compete with air travel.
Stating that the bullet trains will have less check-in time, more leg space, and most of all, connectivity, which is denied on-board airplanes, the Railways Ministry had in April said that the bullet trains will be a gamechanger for travellers in India and will compete with air travel.
The trials of the bullet train will be conducted at a speed of 350 kilometer per hour, which is the same as the take-off speed of airplanes. The operational speed will be 320 kmph. The first trial is expected to be held between Bilimora and Surat in Gujarat in 2026.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The trials of the bullet train will be conducted at a speed of 350 kilometer per hour, which is the same as the take-off speed of airplanes. The operational speed will be 320 kmph. The first trial is expected to be held between Bilimora and Surat in Gujarat in 2026.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Earlier in April, the officials said Japan will initially send six high-speed Shinkansen trains which will be modified for Indian conditions like temperature, dust and weight. The coaches will be brought in knockdown conditions and will be assembled here in India.
Earlier in April, the officials said Japan will initially send six high-speed Shinkansen trains which will be modified for Indian conditions like temperature, dust and weight. The coaches will be brought in knockdown conditions and will be assembled here in India.
India will get the E5 Shinkasen series trains currently operating in Japan. However, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limite is conducting studies to upgrade them to Indian conditions in terms of dust and temperature, the NHSRCL said
India will get the E5 Shinkasen series trains currently operating in Japan. However, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limite is conducting studies to upgrade them to Indian conditions in terms of dust and temperature, the NHSRCL said
The E5 series are Japanese Shinkansen high-speed train types built by Hitachi and Kawasaki Heavy Industries. They are capable of running at a speed of 320 kmph and are 3.35 m wide, the widest among such trains are available in countries like France and Germany.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The E5 series are Japanese Shinkansen high-speed train types built by Hitachi and Kawasaki Heavy Industries. They are capable of running at a speed of 320 kmph and are 3.35 m wide, the widest among such trains are available in countries like France and Germany.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The trains will run on the "slab track system", a special track, popularly known as HSR technology for the construction of tracks, patented by the Japanese.
The total length of the bullet train corridor is 508.17 km and the train is expected to take around 2 hours and 58 minutes to travel between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, covering eight stations in Gujarat and four in Maharashtra.
The total length of the bullet train corridor is 508.17 km and the train is expected to take around 2 hours and 58 minutes to travel between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, covering eight stations in Gujarat and four in Maharashtra.