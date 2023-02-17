Bulletin: RBI to remain agile and alert to ensure durable disinflation process
- RBI sees the current year to be characterised by a milder global slowdown than earlier anticipated, however, the central bank emphasizes that the 'trajectory remains unpredictable.'
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said that monetary policy has to be tailored to ensure a durable disinflation process. In February 2023 bulletin, the central bank signalled to continue to be agile and alert in regard to moving parts in the inflation trajectory. RBI is looking for a decisive moderation in India's key consumer price index.
