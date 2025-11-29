Bulletproof vest, vehicle for Anmol Bishnoi? In Court, gangster demands protection from ‘Pakistani thug’

A Delhi court on Saturday extended the NIA custody of deported gangster Anmol Bishnoi by seven days. Special Judge Prashant Sharma ordered the extension until 5 December during a hearing held at the NIA headquarters under tight security.

Anmol, who is wanted in connection with the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, the April 2024 attack at actor Salman Khan’s residence, and the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, among other crimes, was deported from the U.S. on November 18 after being detained there last year.

According to a report by the Indian Express, citing threats on social media by a “Pakistani gangster,” Advocate Rajani, representing Anmol Bishnoi, filed an application requesting additional safeguards to protect his life and liberty.

She also requested that the court direct the NIA to provide adequate armed police protection and ensure that Bishnoi is transported in a bulletproof vehicle while wearing a bulletproof vest.

“It is submitted that such threats cannot be treated lightly, as similar instances of social-media-based threats have, in recent times, culminated into actual acts of violence,” advocate Rajani said in her application, as reported by the Indian Express.

“That in March 2025, a serious incident was reported in Jalandhar, Punjab, where a grenade was hurled at the residence of a social media influencer following similar threats issued through online videos by the aforesaid foreign-based gangster. This incident demonstrates a clear pattern of escalation from threats to real-world violence,” the application stated.

The Indian Express reported that in her application, Advocate Rajani referred to an alleged Instagram post in which the Pakistani gangster reportedly “threatens” and “openly challenges” Lawrence Bishnoi to protect his brother and maternal uncle.

“That in view of these developments, the continuous nature of the threats, and the demonstrated pattern of actual violence, the applicant/accused have a genuine and reasonable apprehension of imminent danger to his life and liberty, as well as the safety of his counsel,” the application further read.

It is stated by the NIA that Absconding since 2022, US-based Anmol Bishnoi is the 19th accused to be arrested for his involvement in the terror-syndicate led by his jailed brother, Lawrence Bishnoi.

Anmol was chargesheeted by the NIA in March 2023 after investigations in the case established that he had actively aided designated individual terrorist Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi in the commission of various acts of terrorism in the country during the 2020-2023 period. It is alleged that operating closely with various Bishnoi gang associates, Anmol continued to run terror syndicates and execute terrorist acts from the US for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, using its operatives on the ground.

Investigations revealed that Anmol Bishnoi had provided shelter and logistic support to the gang's shooters and ground operatives. He was also engaged in extortion in India from foreign soil with the help of other gangsters.

It was stated that Anmol's name surfaced in the investigation of the Siddu Moosewala murder case, the MLA Siddiqui murder case of Mumbai, and the firing at Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai.