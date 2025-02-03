‘Bullied for his dark skin colour’: iD Fresh Food CEO opens up about nephew Mihir’s death by suicide after ragging

iD Fresh Food CEO Musthafa PC has claimed that his 15-year-old nephew, Mihir, died by suicide, allegedly due to ragging and bullying in the school.

In a post on the social media platform X, Mushthafa shared shocking details from the incident.

"Mihir was my nephew. He was my son's best friend. He is no more.

He was just 15. During his Kindergarten days, he lived with us in Bangalore. He was like a son to me.

After his death, we received some shocking screenshots/proofs from his friends. Mihir was subjected to brutal ragging, bullying, and physical assault by a gang of students at his school and in the school bus," Musthafa wrote on X.

He alleged that his teenage nephew was abused and beaten up for being dark-skinned.

"The evidence we gathered paints a chilling picture. Mihir was beaten, verbally abused, and forced to endure unimaginable humiliation even on his last day. He was bullied for his dark skin color," Musthafa stated.

He also revealed that the perpetrators celebrated Mihir's death as well.

"They didn't end the cruelty even after his death. A shocking chat screenshot reveals the extent of their cruelty. They messaged "fxxk nigga he actually died" and celebrated his death. I couldn't stop crying seeing those chat screenshots. Can someone do it to a 15yr old child?(sic)," Mushthafa added.

The iD Fresh Foods CEO urged legal action against the abusers.

“Mihir left to a world where he will not face bullying and ragging from these criminals. I am begging for justice for Mihir. His death must not go in vain. Those responsible for this barbaric act must face the full force of the law, and systemic changes must be made to ensure no other child suffers like Mihir did. I have complete faith in the legal system and am confident that justice will prevail,” he said.

Further, he asked everybody to support his journey to seek justice for Mihir to avoid such instances in the future.