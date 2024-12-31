It was an unusual sight to behold when a high-end electric vehicle was being towed by bullocks in Rajasthan.

A video of the incident where bullocks can be seen pulling the electric vehicle has gone viral on social media platforms.

According to reports, the vehicle belongs to municipal leader Anil Singh Medtia.

Medtia is the opposition leader in Kuchaman Nagar Parishad, which falls in Deedwana district of the state.

An X user who shared the video claimed that in a span of one year, the car has been to the service center 16 times. Despite being fully charged, it was shutting down repeatedly, he added in a post.

The vehicle suddenly became immobile, leaving the politician stranded on the road. Following which, it was towed by bullocks.

“The company has not provided any proper response. The car consistently failed to meet the mileage promised by the manufacturer,” reported India Today, quoting Medtia.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a Ferrari got stuck at Revdanda beach in Raigad. It was rescued by a passing bullock cart.

Considering the affordability and rising fuel costs, electric vehicles have become a popular choice among consumers in urban areas.

Last week, Ola Electric said it has expanded its network to 4,000 stores nationwide, a four-fold increase from its existing network.

The company has opened over 3,200 new stores co-located with service facilities.

The expansion spans beyond metros and Tier I and II cities into smaller towns and tehsils, Ola Electric said in a statement.

"With our newly opened stores co-located with service centres, we have completely redefined EV purchase and ownership experience, setting new benchmarks with our #SavingsWalaScooter campaign," Ola Electric Chairman & Managing Director Bhavish Aggarwal said.