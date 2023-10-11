The Indian military successfully undertook multiple trials for the BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles this week. Defence officials said that the extended-range weapons had hit their targets successfully with precision and achieved all mission objectives. The tests took place near the eastern seaboard archipelago over the past two days.

BrahMos Aerospace also shared a congratulatory message for the Indian Air Force following the successful testing of the surface to surface version of the missile. “Congratulations to Indian Air Force for successfully carrying out precision-strike launch of BrahMos surface-to-surface variant which has hit the ‘Bull’s Eye’ meeting all mission parameters. BrahMos Aerospace reiterates its commitment to strengthen the firepower of Indian Armed Forces and continue to be the flagbearer of Atmanirbhar Bharat," an official handle for the supersonic cruise missile said on Wednesday.

Developed as a joint venture between India and Russia, the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft or from land platforms. Meanwhile as the Make in India initiative expands, India's defence exports have skyrocketed to an all-time high, touching nearly the ₹16,000 cr mark in FY 2022-23.

The Defence Ministry said last month that India had managed to successfully expand its exports with sale of major defence systems including the BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, Akash air defence systems and artillery guns to a friendly country.

India is also gearing up to manufacture BrahMos missiles in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow from March next year. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said last month that “everything from nuts and bolts to BrahMos missiles would be manufactured in the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor".

"The work on BrahMos missile project is also going on at a fast pace and after next February-March, the missile manufacturing will begin on the soil of Lucknow," the BJP leader said during a tour of his parliamentary constituency.

“We have created a conducive environment for defence manufacturing through the defence corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. UPDIC has told me that there is a plan to acquire about 1,700 hectares of land for this corridor, of which more than 95 per cent of the land has already been acquired," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

