He said the distance from Chitrakoot to Delhi by the Bundelkhand expressway has been reduced by three-four hours, but its benefit is much more than that. "This expressway will not only give speed to the vehicles, but will also accelerate the industrial progress of the entire Bundelkhand," he said. The prime minister cautioned people, especially the youth, against the "revari culture" and said it could be "very dangerous" for the country's development. It is important to note that 'Revari' is a popular sweet in north India.