'Bundle of all questions…': Bengaluru man shares his tenant interview experience
17 Jul 2023
Bengaluru's tough tenant interview process for renting a home is gaining attention on social media. One Twitter user shares his experience of a lengthy and detailed interview.
Bengaluru, a metropolitan city, often comes into headlines for its poor traffic and difficult tenants. Many people on social media platforms share their experiences of tenant interviews when they try to rent a home in Karnataka's capital city.
During the interview, the tenant asked Neeraj detailed questions about his background, family size, etc., then moved to his startup.
“Interview - he asked me detailed questions about my background, family size, etc., then moved to my startup. He asked me questions about the business model, burn rate, last-round investors, etc (he had already checked Crunchbase and pulled all the data)," he added.
Neeraj said that the tenant also wanted to ensure he had enough runway to continue paying rent.
“I said my wife pays rent and he then moved to her LinkedIn profile which wasn't updated with the latest role. Then mentioned that he preferred to give his flat to high-pedigree folks."
“He then proceeded to advise me on how to be careful in running a business and ensure good unit economics and a sound operating model. He was well-meaning and said reasonable things, but I was surprised at how long the conversation went," he stated.
After such a long process and numerous questions, the tenant replied, "I will come back to you in a day or two after having calls with a few other candidates who were interested to take the house.
"My wife thought I was in a fundraising pitch and asked how it went - I said "It went well, fingers crossed"," he further wrote.