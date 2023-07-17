Bengaluru, a metropolitan city, often comes into headlines for its poor traffic and difficult tenants. Many people on social media platforms share their experiences of tenant interviews when they try to rent a home in Karnataka's capital city.

Neeraj Menta, a Twitter user has penned down the whole tenant interview process which we went through while househunting in Bengaluru. "My tenant interview was longer and more grueling than my Seed round pitch. I recently started househunting in Bangalore and one owner wanted to interview me before saying yes. A bundle of all the questions," he wrote in a tweet. Explaining the pre-interview process for searching for a house in Bengaluru, he wrote, “Pre-interview - we had to send out a small list of data points about our background along with my wife and my LinkedIn profiles through the broker. Then once we got shortlisted the broker wanted to set up a call."

During the interview, the tenant asked Neeraj detailed questions about his background, family size, etc., then moved to his startup.

“Interview - he asked me detailed questions about my background, family size, etc., then moved to my startup. He asked me questions about the business model, burn rate, last-round investors, etc (he had already checked Crunchbase and pulled all the data)," he added.

Neeraj said that the tenant also wanted to ensure he had enough runway to continue paying rent.

“I said my wife pays rent and he then moved to her LinkedIn profile which wasn't updated with the latest role. Then mentioned that he preferred to give his flat to high-pedigree folks."

“He then proceeded to advise me on how to be careful in running a business and ensure good unit economics and a sound operating model. He was well-meaning and said reasonable things, but I was surprised at how long the conversation went," he stated.

After such a long process and numerous questions, the tenant replied, "I will come back to you in a day or two after having calls with a few other candidates who were interested to take the house.

"My wife thought I was in a fundraising pitch and asked how it went - I said "It went well, fingers crossed"," he further wrote.