Buoyant market leads to 128% jump in STT receipt so far this fiscal

“The Indian stock markets are currently at a record high. This surge naturally leads to increased trading volumes as investors actively participate in the market, leading to a corresponding rise in STT collections. Also, foreign institutional investors and private equity firms may have capitalized on the market's upward trajectory, booking profits on their investments resulting in high STT collections at the time of exit," said Amit Maheshwari, partner- tax at AKM Global, a tax and consulting firm.