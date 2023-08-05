Bureau of Indian Standards in pact with 35 institutions for standardization assessment

Bureau of Indian Standards in pact with 35 institutions for standardization assessment1 min read 05 Aug 2023, 05:44 PM IST
The MoU will pave the way for the partner institutions to participate in standardization activities by associating with the technical committees of the bureau at the national and international level, getting infrastructure support for relevant R&D projects
New Delhi: Bureau of Indian Standards, the national standards body of India, on Saturday signed memorandum of understandings (MoUs) with 35 institutions across the country for fostering collaboration in standardization and conformity assessment.
