Bureau of Indian Standards in pact with 35 institutions for standardization assessment

New Delhi: Bureau of Indian Standards, the national standards body of India, on Saturday signed memorandum of understandings (MoUs) with 35 institutions across the country for fostering collaboration in standardization and conformity assessment.

The institutions included some prominent NITs, government and private engineering colleges from different states across the country.

The MoU will pave the way for the partner institutions to participate in standardization activities by associating with the technical committees of the bureau at the national and international level, getting infrastructure support for relevant R&D projects, jointly organizing events on standardization and conformity assessment, exchanging publications, introducing standardization curricula in academics, exploring a centre of excellence for standardization, testing, and conformity assessment, and sharing laboratory facilities.

Pramod Kumar Tiwari, director general of BIS, emphasized that the MoUs with these esteemed academic institutions will bolster and enrich the standards formulation activities.

BIS is a statutory body functioning under the aegis of ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution, Government of India. It operates various schemes like product certification (ISI mark), management systems certification, hall marking of gold and silver jewellery/artefacts and laboratory services for the benefit of the industry and in turn aiming at consumer protection.