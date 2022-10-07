Bureau of Indian Standards signs MoU with TIC Council

Bureau of Indian Standards signs MoU with TIC Council1 min read . 04:36 PM IST
BSI and TIC Council will collaborate to promote and harmonise implementation of standards and quality, safety and sustainability practices in laboratories
New Delhi: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the National Standards Body of India has signed an MoU with Testing, Inspection, Certification Council, the food and consumer affairs ministry said in a statement.
The two will collaborate to promote and harmonise implementation of standards and quality, safety and sustainability practices in laboratories, the ministry said.
The organisations resolved to further work to improve the responsiveness for laboratories and exchange and disseminate the global best practices in the field of laboratories, it added.
Both the organisation looks forward to a mutually prosperous journey together. TIC Council is a global trade association representing independent third-party testing, inspection and certification industry.
