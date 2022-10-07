Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Bureau of Indian Standards signs MoU with TIC Council

Bureau of Indian Standards signs MoU with TIC Council

Bureau of Indian Standards signs MoU with TIC Council (Photo: BIS website)
1 min read . 04:36 PM ISTSaurav Anand

BSI and TIC Council will collaborate to promote and harmonise implementation of standards and quality, safety and sustainability practices in laboratories

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Delhi: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the National Standards Body of India has signed an MoU with Testing, Inspection, Certification Council, the food and consumer affairs ministry said in a statement.

New Delhi: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the National Standards Body of India has signed an MoU with Testing, Inspection, Certification Council, the food and consumer affairs ministry said in a statement.

The two will collaborate to promote and harmonise implementation of standards and quality, safety and sustainability practices in laboratories, the ministry said.

The two will collaborate to promote and harmonise implementation of standards and quality, safety and sustainability practices in laboratories, the ministry said.

The organisations resolved to further work to improve the responsiveness for laboratories and exchange and disseminate the global best practices in the field of laboratories, it added.

The organisations resolved to further work to improve the responsiveness for laboratories and exchange and disseminate the global best practices in the field of laboratories, it added.

Both the organisation looks forward to a mutually prosperous journey together. TIC Council is a global trade association representing independent third-party testing, inspection and certification industry.

Both the organisation looks forward to a mutually prosperous journey together. TIC Council is a global trade association representing independent third-party testing, inspection and certification industry.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.