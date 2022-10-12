Bureau of Indian Standards working to increase testing labs

“We only have two Efficient and Intelligent Computing (EIC) labs in the country - one in Kochi and another in Mumbai - and that has had a restrictive impact [on exports] as Europe only accepts EIC-cleared basmati rice. So if an exporter wants to ship out rice from Punjab, the sample has to be sent to Kochi or Mumbai lab. It is a time-consuming process," said Vinod Kaul, senior executive director, of All India Rice Exporters Association.