Bureau of Indian Standards working to increase testing labs

With an aim to speed up the sampling and testing of commodities for exports the union government is set to increase the number of testing labs in the country, a top government functionary said on Wednesday.
With an aim to speed up the sampling and testing of commodities for exports the union government is set to increase the number of testing labs in the country, a top government functionary said on Wednesday.
“The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has begun country-wide mapping of testing labs. Not only BIS labs but also private labs, National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL)-approved labs and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) labs," the government functionary stated.
“The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has begun country-wide mapping of testing labs. Not only BIS labs but also private labs, National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL)-approved labs and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) labs," the government functionary stated.
Experts had pointed out that the European Union raised nearly 500 serious concerns over Indian Agri exports during the last two years alone. Mint had earlier reported that Indonesia suspended Indian agri shipments as New Delhi failed to comply with the registration renewal requirement for its 26 food certification laboratories for peanuts and grapes.
Experts had pointed out that the European Union raised nearly 500 serious concerns over Indian Agri exports during the last two years alone. Mint had earlier reported that Indonesia suspended Indian agri shipments as New Delhi failed to comply with the registration renewal requirement for its 26 food certification laboratories for peanuts and grapes.
Moreover, a number of Indian tea consignments were rejected by Taiwan and Iran due to phytosanitary issues and the presence of pesticides beyond permissible limits, two people aware of the development said.
Moreover, a number of Indian tea consignments were rejected by Taiwan and Iran due to phytosanitary issues and the presence of pesticides beyond permissible limits, two people aware of the development said.
“We only have two Efficient and Intelligent Computing (EIC) labs in the country - one in Kochi and another in Mumbai - and that has had a restrictive impact [on exports] as Europe only accepts EIC-cleared basmati rice. So if an exporter wants to ship out rice from Punjab, the sample has to be sent to Kochi or Mumbai lab. It is a time-consuming process," said Vinod Kaul, senior executive director, of All India Rice Exporters Association.
“We only have two Efficient and Intelligent Computing (EIC) labs in the country - one in Kochi and another in Mumbai - and that has had a restrictive impact [on exports] as Europe only accepts EIC-cleared basmati rice. So if an exporter wants to ship out rice from Punjab, the sample has to be sent to Kochi or Mumbai lab. It is a time-consuming process," said Vinod Kaul, senior executive director, of All India Rice Exporters Association.
Kaul added that export rejection has been a serious problem as over 30 countries have a mandatory requirement of testing for pesticide residue.
Kaul added that export rejection has been a serious problem as over 30 countries have a mandatory requirement of testing for pesticide residue.
Earlier, India had launched an investigation into the rejection of a shipment carrying more than 56,000 tonnes of Indian Durum wheat amid reports that the shipment was found to have ‘Rubella’ virus, which, according to experts, develops owing to soil or seed contamination.
Earlier, India had launched an investigation into the rejection of a shipment carrying more than 56,000 tonnes of Indian Durum wheat amid reports that the shipment was found to have ‘Rubella’ virus, which, according to experts, develops owing to soil or seed contamination.