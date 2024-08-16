Bureaucratic reshuffle: Punya Salila Srivastava appointed new health secretary, Rajesh Kumar Singh new defence secretary

In a major top-level bureaucratic reshuffle, senior official Punya Salila Srivastava was appointed as the new health secretary on Friday.

According to a personnel ministry order, Punya, currently a special secretary in the prime minister's office (PMO), will initially take over as the officer on special duty (OSD) in the department of health and family welfare.

She will take over as the health secretary after incumbent Apurva Chandra superannuates on September 30, it added.

Senior IAS officer Rajesh Kumar Singh, secretary for department for promotion of industry and internal trade, has been named as new defence secretary.

He will initially take over as the OSD in the defence ministry before assuming the post of the defence secretary following superannuation of incumbent Aramane Giridhar on October 31, 2024.

Katikithala Srinivas, the current minority affairs secretary will become the new housing and urban affairs secretary.

Senior bureaucrat Deepti Umashankar has been named as the new secretary to the President of India.

Financial services secretary Vivek Joshi will take over as the new secretary in the department of personnel and training (DoPT).

Nagaraju Maddirala, currently an additional secretary in the coal ministry, will be the next financial services secretary in place of Joshi.

On August 10, finance secretary TV Somanathan was named as the new cabinet secretary by the government for a tenure of two years.

He will succeed incumbent Rajiv Gauba, who completes his unprecedented five-year term in the top bureaucratic post this month-end.

The appointments committee of the cabinet (ACC) has approved Somanathan's appointment as the cabinet secretary with a tenure of two years from August 30, an order issued by the personnel ministry said.