Bureaucratic reshuffle: UP transfers 14 IAS officers, Gujarat shifts 20 IPS

The Government of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat had a bureaucratic reshuffle with UP transferring 14 IAS officers including DM of 10 districts and Gujarat transferring 20 IPS officers
Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat saw a big bureaucratic reshuffle as UP transferred 14 IAS officers including sitting District Magistrates of 10 districts and Gujarat transferred 20 IPS officers including Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Enquires, R B Brahmbhatt. The transfers include several high-level appointments and the reshuffle in Gujarat also came just a couple of months before the assembly elections.
In Uttar Pradesh, new District Magistrates (DM) were appointed for Hardoi, Barabanki, Mirzapur, Ghazipur, Agra, Chandauli, Mathura, Pilibhit, Bhadohi and Sant Kabir Nagar districts.
Avinash Singh DM of Hardoi is the new DM of Barabanki while Ghazipur DM Mangla Prasad Singh has been made the DM of Hardoi. Barabanki DM Adarsh Singh is appointed as Commissioner-in charge of the Jhansi division.
Sant Kabir Nagar DM Divya Mittal is the new DM of Mirzapur while Bhadohi DM Aryaka Akhoury is the new DM of Ghazipur. DM of Mathura, Navneet Singh Chahal is in charge of the neighboring Agra district now while Varanasi Development Authority's Vice-Chairman Isha Duhan has been made the new DM of Chandauli.
Pulkit Khare, DM Philibit is appointed as the new DM of Mathura while Pilibhit will get Praveen Kumar (current DM of Mirzapur) as the next DM.
Gaurang Rathi, who is currently the commissioner of Aligarh Municipal Corporation has been made the DM of Bhadohi while Prem Ranjan Singh, who is currently Vice-Chairman of Gorakhpur Development Authority, got the charge of Sant Kabir Nagar DM.
Agra DM, Prabhu Narayan Singh is appointed as a Secretary in the Revenue Department. Relief Commissioner and Secretary Revenue Department Ranveer Prasad have also been assigned the responsibility of Housing Commissioner.
Ajay Chauhan, the current Housing Commissioner, has been posted as Secretary, Public Works.
Gujarat government on Saturday also transferred 20 IPS officers within the state including Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Enquires, R B Brahmbhatt who is now the new ADGP of state CID (Crime and Railways).
Gujarat transfers 20 IPS officers
The notification removed the state DGP Ashish Bhatia from the additional charge of state CID.
R T Susara, an IPS officer from the 2011 batch, has been appointed as the Deputy Commissioner of Police for Zone 1 in Surat while Usha Rada, an IPS officer from the 2013 batch, has been appointed as DCP, Zone-3, Surat city.
Ajit Rajian, the Superintendent of Police for Anand, has been appointed as the DCP for Cyber Crime in Ahmedabad. He will be replaced by Praveen Kumar, a 2016 batch officer who is currently serving as DCP, Zone-1, Rajkot.
