Bureaucratic reshuffle: UP transfers 14 IAS officers, Gujarat shifts 20 IPS

Sant Kabir Nagar DM Divya Mittal is the new DM of Mirzapur while Bhadohi DM Aryaka Akhoury is the new DM of Ghazipur. DM of Mathura, Navneet Singh Chahal is in charge of the neighboring Agra district now while Varanasi Development Authority's Vice-Chairman Isha Duhan has been made the new DM of Chandauli.