Hrithik Roshan was about to indulge in his one another paprazzi shot at film-city. But two people carrying a banner for the Burger King's latest offer took the opportunity to advertise about their ₹50 Stunner Menu.
Hrithik Roshan was about to indulge in his one another paprazzi shot at film-city. But two people carrying a banner for the Burger King's latest offer took the opportunity to advertise about their ₹50 Stunner Menu.
The video posted by celebrity paparazzi Voompla shows Hrithik coming out of his vanity van when paps ask him to pose for a quick shot.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The video posted by celebrity paparazzi Voompla shows Hrithik coming out of his vanity van when paps ask him to pose for a quick shot.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
He walks ahead and poses meanwhile.
He walks ahead and poses meanwhile.
However, paps were quick to notice what Burger King pulled. Two people carrying a large banner of Burger King decided to flash the new menu cleverly placed right behind Roshan timed exactly when he was posing.
However, paps were quick to notice what Burger King pulled. Two people carrying a large banner of Burger King decided to flash the new menu cleverly placed right behind Roshan timed exactly when he was posing.
Burger King has launched its new Stunner Menu. The campaign for which has caught the attention of the young foodies majority of whom love their whopper burgers.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Burger King has launched its new Stunner Menu. The campaign for which has caught the attention of the young foodies majority of whom love their whopper burgers.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The commercial for the Stunner Menu sees people spinning a wheel outside of the fast food chain's outlet. the commercial further captures guests’ reactions and expressions, when the host reveals that every food item on the spin wheel is just for ₹50. The device of the spin wheel is utilised to showcase the variety of flavours and formats in the newly launched Stunner Menu.
The commercial for the Stunner Menu sees people spinning a wheel outside of the fast food chain's outlet. the commercial further captures guests’ reactions and expressions, when the host reveals that every food item on the spin wheel is just for ₹50. The device of the spin wheel is utilised to showcase the variety of flavours and formats in the newly launched Stunner Menu.
“The Stunner Menu was created with thorough market research, keeping the current guest needs in mind. The guest expectation for ‘value for money’ is paramount in the current macros and our new ₹50 Stunner Menu is designed to deliver the same. We are especially excited about the fact that we have new product formats as well as new flavours in this menu. We will continue to build the Stunner Menu in times to come as it represents our strategic pillar of value leadership in the QSR industry," Kapil Grover, chief marketing officer at Burger King India, said.
“The Stunner Menu was created with thorough market research, keeping the current guest needs in mind. The guest expectation for ‘value for money’ is paramount in the current macros and our new ₹50 Stunner Menu is designed to deliver the same. We are especially excited about the fact that we have new product formats as well as new flavours in this menu. We will continue to build the Stunner Menu in times to come as it represents our strategic pillar of value leadership in the QSR industry," Kapil Grover, chief marketing officer at Burger King India, said.
Meanwhile Hrithik Roshan on the work front will be seen starring alongside Saif Ali Khan in the 2017 Tamil movies' remake- Vikram Vedha. On Friday he closed shooting for the same.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile Hrithik Roshan on the work front will be seen starring alongside Saif Ali Khan in the 2017 Tamil movies' remake- Vikram Vedha. On Friday he closed shooting for the same.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Hindi version of Vikram Vedha will be co-produced by YNOT Studios and Plan C Studios. Vikram Vedha will release in theatres on September 30, 2022.
The Hindi version of Vikram Vedha will be co-produced by YNOT Studios and Plan C Studios. Vikram Vedha will release in theatres on September 30, 2022.