Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Burger King hacking Hrithik's pap shot is the ultimate lesson on ‘Jugaad’ you will see

Burger King hacking Hrithik's pap shot is the ultimate lesson on ‘Jugaad’ you will see

Hrithik Roshan at film city. Don't miss the Burger king advertisement behind him
2 min read . 10:14 PM ISTSayantani Biswas

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan was spotted at film-city, when hamburger fast food restaurant chain Burger King took the opportunity to pull a fast one!

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How much Jugaad is too much Jugaad?

How much Jugaad is too much Jugaad?

Hamburger fast food chain Burger King might have a quick lesson on the Indian survival hack. 

Hamburger fast food chain Burger King might have a quick lesson on the Indian survival hack. 

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan was spotted at film-city, when hamburger fast food restaurant chain Burger King took the opportunity to pull a fast one!

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan was spotted at film-city, when hamburger fast food restaurant chain Burger King took the opportunity to pull a fast one!

Advertisement is what pulls through anything in this fast paced commercial market. So does the charge for it!

Advertisement is what pulls through anything in this fast paced commercial market. So does the charge for it!

However, a quick witted poster bearer took the opportunity to publicize the 50 stunner menu of Burger King.

However, a quick witted poster bearer took the opportunity to publicize the 50 stunner menu of Burger King.

Confused still?

Confused still?

Watch the video here

Watch the video here

Hrithik Roshan was about to indulge in his one another paprazzi shot at film-city. But two people carrying a banner for the Burger King's latest offer took the opportunity to advertise about their 50 Stunner Menu.

Hrithik Roshan was about to indulge in his one another paprazzi shot at film-city. But two people carrying a banner for the Burger King's latest offer took the opportunity to advertise about their 50 Stunner Menu.

The video posted by celebrity paparazzi Voompla shows Hrithik coming out of his vanity van when paps ask him to pose for a quick shot.

The video posted by celebrity paparazzi Voompla shows Hrithik coming out of his vanity van when paps ask him to pose for a quick shot.

He walks ahead and poses meanwhile.

He walks ahead and poses meanwhile.

However, paps were quick to notice what Burger King pulled. Two people carrying a large banner of Burger King decided to flash the new menu cleverly placed right behind Roshan timed exactly when he was posing.

However, paps were quick to notice what Burger King pulled. Two people carrying a large banner of Burger King decided to flash the new menu cleverly placed right behind Roshan timed exactly when he was posing.

Burger King has launched its new Stunner Menu. The campaign for which has caught the attention of the young foodies majority of whom love their whopper burgers.

Burger King has launched its new Stunner Menu. The campaign for which has caught the attention of the young foodies majority of whom love their whopper burgers.

The commercial for the Stunner Menu sees people spinning a wheel outside of the fast food chain's outlet. the commercial further captures guests’ reactions and expressions, when the host reveals that every food item on the spin wheel is just for 50. The device of the spin wheel is utilised to showcase the variety of flavours and formats in the newly launched Stunner Menu.

The commercial for the Stunner Menu sees people spinning a wheel outside of the fast food chain's outlet. the commercial further captures guests’ reactions and expressions, when the host reveals that every food item on the spin wheel is just for 50. The device of the spin wheel is utilised to showcase the variety of flavours and formats in the newly launched Stunner Menu.

“The Stunner Menu was created with thorough market research, keeping the current guest needs in mind. The guest expectation for ‘value for money’ is paramount in the current macros and our new 50 Stunner Menu is designed to deliver the same. We are especially excited about the fact that we have new product formats as well as new flavours in this menu. We will continue to build the Stunner Menu in times to come as it represents our strategic pillar of value leadership in the QSR industry," Kapil Grover, chief marketing officer at Burger King India, said.

“The Stunner Menu was created with thorough market research, keeping the current guest needs in mind. The guest expectation for ‘value for money’ is paramount in the current macros and our new 50 Stunner Menu is designed to deliver the same. We are especially excited about the fact that we have new product formats as well as new flavours in this menu. We will continue to build the Stunner Menu in times to come as it represents our strategic pillar of value leadership in the QSR industry," Kapil Grover, chief marketing officer at Burger King India, said.

Meanwhile Hrithik Roshan on the work front will be seen starring alongside Saif Ali Khan in the 2017 Tamil movies' remake- Vikram Vedha. On Friday he closed shooting for the same.

Meanwhile Hrithik Roshan on the work front will be seen starring alongside Saif Ali Khan in the 2017 Tamil movies' remake- Vikram Vedha. On Friday he closed shooting for the same.

The Hindi version of Vikram Vedha will be co-produced by YNOT Studios and Plan C Studios. Vikram Vedha will release in theatres on September 30, 2022.

The Hindi version of Vikram Vedha will be co-produced by YNOT Studios and Plan C Studios. Vikram Vedha will release in theatres on September 30, 2022.