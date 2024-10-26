Burger King murder accused ‘Lady Don’ Annu Dhankar arrested on India-Nepal border: Who is she?

Annu Dhankar, one of the prime accused in the murder of a man at Burger King eatery in Delhi in June this year, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh, a police official told PTI on Friday. The 19-year-old accused had earned the monicker ‘Lady Don’ and became a part of the conspiracy after she was offered a chance to settle in the US, reported news agency.

Who is Annu Dhankar? ‘Lady Don’ Annu Dhankar belonged to Rohtak and is a close associate of gangster Himanshu Bhau, involved in the Burger King murder in the Rajouri Garden area of west Delhi. The accused was nabbed near the Indo-Nepal border in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh.

Dhankar had been hiding from the police since June this year after the murder and had travelled to multiple locations in the country to evade arrest. Annu Dhankar is a proclaimed offender who joined the murder conspiracy to fulfil her aspiration to settle in the US, reported PTI.

"Dhankar is a resident of Rohtak, Haryana, and she was involved in the murder of one Aman at Burger King restaurant," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik told the news agency.

Murder at Burger King outlet in Delhi A man was killed at a Burger King outlet in Delhi on June 18 this year by two unknown men. The deceased, Aman, was sitting with a woman inside the outlet when two men approached him and fired around 20-25 rounds of bullets at him, leaving him dead on the spot.

The investigation revealed that Annu Dhankar, who was with deceased Aman at the Burger King outlet, was also a part of the murder conspiracy. Dhankar, aka Lady Don, lured Aman through social Media to be friends with her and was sitting with him at the eatery when he was shot dead.