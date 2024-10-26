Burger King murder accused ‘Lady Don’ Annu Dhankar arrested on India-Nepal border: Who is she?

Annu Dhankar, a prime suspect in a Delhi murder at Burger King, was arrested in Uttar Pradesh. The 19-year-old, linked to gangster Himanshu Bhau, had fled since June after allegedly luring the victim through social media before the shooting.

Livemint
Updated26 Oct 2024, 08:59 AM IST
19-year-old Annu Dhankar. (HT Photo)
19-year-old Annu Dhankar. (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Annu Dhankar, one of the prime accused in the murder of a man at Burger King eatery in Delhi in June this year, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh, a police official told PTI on Friday. The 19-year-old accused had earned the monicker ‘Lady Don’ and became a part of the conspiracy after she was offered a chance to settle in the US, reported news agency.

Also Read | Bangladesh court issues arrest warrant against former PM Sheikh Hasina

Who is Annu Dhankar?

‘Lady Don’ Annu Dhankar belonged to Rohtak and is a close associate of gangster Himanshu Bhau, involved in the Burger King murder in the Rajouri Garden area of west Delhi. The accused was nabbed near the Indo-Nepal border in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh.

Dhankar had been hiding from the police since June this year after the murder and had travelled to multiple locations in the country to evade arrest. Annu Dhankar is a proclaimed offender who joined the murder conspiracy to fulfil her aspiration to settle in the US, reported PTI.

Also Read | Police arrests 7 Bishnoi gang shooters planning attack after Siddique murder

"Dhankar is a resident of Rohtak, Haryana, and she was involved in the murder of one Aman at Burger King restaurant," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik told the news agency.

Murder at Burger King outlet in Delhi

A man was killed at a Burger King outlet in Delhi on June 18 this year by two unknown men. The deceased, Aman, was sitting with a woman inside the outlet when two men approached him and fired around 20-25 rounds of bullets at him, leaving him dead on the spot.

The investigation revealed that Annu Dhankar, who was with deceased Aman at the Burger King outlet, was also a part of the murder conspiracy. Dhankar, aka Lady Don, lured Aman through social Media to be friends with her and was sitting with him at the eatery when he was shot dead.

"On October 24, the team received input about Annu Dhankar near the Indo-Nepal border at Lakhimpur Kheri, UP. She was traced and apprehended there," PTI quoted DCP as saying.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Oct 2024, 08:59 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaBurger King murder accused ‘Lady Don’ Annu Dhankar arrested on India-Nepal border: Who is she?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,475.000.00
      Chennai
      79,481.000.00
      Delhi
      79,633.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,485.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.