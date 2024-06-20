Burger King shooting: 26-year-old shot inside Delhi outlet, customers run to save lives; chilling video

Burger King shooting: A case under IPC Section 302 (punishment for murder) has been registered, said police. An investigation into the incident in underway.

Updated08:14 PM IST
Burger King outlet shooting on June 18
Burger King outlet shooting on June 18(Screengrab)

As the horrors of the Tuesday evening attack at a Burger King outlet in Delhi's Rajouri Garden unfolded, a chilling CCTV footage from the eatery showing the harrowing moments leading up to and following the attack has surfaced online.

A 26-year-old man was shot multiple times by a group of men during the Burger King shooting incident.

The video shows one of the two hitmen posing as diners first opens fire at the victim, Aman Joon.

Also Read | Fatal shooting at Texas park leaves 2 dead, 6 injured including children

Joon reportedly belonged from Jhajjar in Haryana.

Soon after, the CCTV video shows customers and the staffers scrambling out of the outlet in a desperate attempt to save their lives as the hitmen continue to fire at the victim at a point-blank range.

The woman seated with Joon is also believed to be a part of the murder plot.

The woman first enters Burger King and occupies a table. Shortly, she is joined by Joon. According to employees and police reports, she goes to the counter to place an order, and then returns to the table with food.

Also Read | Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan’s police custody extended by 2 days

Soon after, two men – one in a white shirt and the other a red t-shirt – enter the food joint and place an order at the counter before sitting at a table behind Joon. However, instead of sitting down, they abruptly turned and began shooting Joon.

A case under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (punishment for murder) has been registered, said deputy commissioner of police (west) Vichitra Veer. An investigation into the incident in underway.

Also Read | Telangana news: 31-year-old man brutally murdered in Hyderabad

The three suspects, including the woman dining with the victim, have been identified, according to investigators who are probing the murder as part of a gang war after gangster Himanshu Bhau claimed responsibility for the attack on social media.

Joon is suspected to be associated with Ashok Pradhan gang, which has an old rivalry with Bhau’s gang.

