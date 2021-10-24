World's tallest building in Dubai was lit up in colours, celebrating Bathukamma, the floral festival of Telangana. The slogans of 'Jai Hind', 'Jai Telangana, and 'Jai KCR' on the Burj screen were also featured which brought tears of joy among the viewers.

The unique show of lights was showcased at around 9:30 pm on Saturday. The visual feast was attributed to the efforts of Nizamabad MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha who took the festival celebrations globally by featuring its depiction on the world's largest screen.

Please join me in witnessing Bathukamma screening at Burj Khalifa, Dubai https://t.co/9h1XttAx4R — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) October 23, 2021

Kavitha, who is the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, led Telangana Jagruthi, a cultural and literary organization that was formed during the statehood movement for Telangana in India and has been working to preserve and celebrate the cultural heritage of Telangana.

This year, Telangana Jagruthi launched a Bathukamma song 'Allipoola Vennela', which is already a superhit this festive season composed by music maestro AR Rahman, directed by ace Indian director Gautham Vasudev Menon.

Telangana Jagruthi also made arrangements to play the Bathukamma documentary on the big screen for invited delegates and separately for the local people.

The screening featured the map of India, Map of Telangana, Chief Minister KCR, Bathukamma flowers, with Alipoola Vennela playing the background as the heritage of India and Telangana.

Apart from Kavitha, the event was attended by Suresh Reddy, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Chairman MLA Bajireddy, PUC Chairman MLA Jeevan Reddy, MLA's Shakeel, Ganesh Gupta, Dr Sanjay.

Bathukamma celebrations are held throughout the ten days of Dussehra. Bathukamma means 'Goddess of Life'. Women decorate a special pot with seasonal flowers, fill the pot with offerings to the Goddess, and go on a procession in the village.

