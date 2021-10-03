UAE's Burj Khalifa was illuminated with an image of the 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi on Saturday on the occasion of the 152nd birth anniversary.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and had been at the forefront of the freedom struggle against colonial British rule.

This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahinsa' (non-violence) won him accolades across the world.

"Be the change you wish to see in the world - Mahatma Gandhi. #BurjKhalifa celebrates #Gandhi by honouring the father of a nation who's been an inspiration to many generations. pic.twitter.com/Cx1bcGet3D — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) October 2, 2021

Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary is being celebrated worldwide as the International Day of Non-Violence. Various world leaders including global organisations are remembering his message of non-violence and tolerance.

Several events are held in India and across the world to mark the occasion.

Earlier on Saturday, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Consulate General of India in Dubai.

"Mahatma Gandhi was instrumental in getting us freedom, he is the father of the nation, a role model for every Indian, but one must also acknowledge his deep philosophical, spiritual and emotional connect both with the people of India and the world," Goyal said while speaking on the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 152nd birth anniversary, saying his life and ideas will inspire every generation to walk the path of their duties.

"I bow to respected Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. His noble principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions," he added.

The prime minister visited Raj Ghat and Vijay Ghat, memorials to Gandhi and India's second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, respectively, to pay floral tributes to them.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.