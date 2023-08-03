Nuh violence: An additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) and her three-year-old daughter narrowly escaped a harrowing encounter on Monday when their car was attacked and set on fire by a mob. The incident came to light after a processor server in the court of ACJM, Tek Chand filed an FIR against unknown people in the incident at the City Nuh police station.

According to news agency PTI, the ACJM Anjali Jain and her three-year-old daughter had to run for their lives after being attacked by stones and shots were fired at them.

The FIR revealed that the ACJM and her three-year-old daughter along with gunman Siyaram had gone to the SKM Medical College at Nalhar in order to purchase medicine in her Volkswagen car at around 1 pm on Monday. While returning from the medical college, the ACJM was attacked by around 100-150 rioters near the old bus stand on Delhi-Alwar road.

“The rioters were pelting stones at them. Some stones hit the car's back glass, and the rioters opened fire in the area. All four of us left the car on the road and ran to save our lives. We hid at a workshop of the old bus stand and later some advocates rescued us. On the next day, when I went to check on the car, I found out that the rioters had torched it," the FIR was quoted by news agency PTI.

The judge, her daughter and staff had to take shelter in a workshop of the old bus stand in Nuh. Later, they were rescued by some advocates. The duo had to take shelter in a workshop of the old bus stand before being rescued by some advocates.

A case was registered against unknown people under sections 148 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 435 (fire with intent to cause damage), 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and appropriate sections of the Arms Act.

Six people, including two home guards, have died in the communal violence which broke out in Nuh after a mob tried to stop a VHP procession on July 31. According to the state government, around 116 people have been arrested so far.

(With inputs from PTI)