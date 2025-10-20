Burning crackers this Diwali in Delhi-NCR? Check permit timings for green firecrackers to avoid bitter festive memories

Diwali 2025: The most auspicious festival of the year is finally here and is being celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm across the country. As the tradition goes, people are prepared with their collection of firecrackers to celebrate the Festival of Lights and maked cherished memories of a lifetime. It is the perfect time to share joy and warmth and the excitement of bursting crackers with caution.

Even though the Supreme Court in its recent directive gave a green chit to bursting of firecrackers on the occasion of Diwali but this allowance comes with certain conditions. The top court's October 15 order and the subsequent instructions issued by Delhi Police give a clear road map for Diwali celebrations with crackers. It important to be cautious and keep in mind the permit timings to avoid bitter events during festivities.

Last week, the apex court permitted the sale of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR on the occasion of Diwali festival from October 18 to October 21.

SC order stated, "Sale of green cracker will be permitted from 18th October to 21st October. Police authority to constitute patrolling team to keep an eye that only permitted products with QR codes are to be sold," Bar and Bench reported.

reported. A 14-hour time limit is set for bursting crackers on October 20, which is between 8:00 AM and 10:00 PM.

This recent directive follows years of blanket ban on manufacture, sale and use of fireworks in the national capital.

Bursting of crackers was also allowed for 13 hours, a day before Diwali between 6:00 AM and 7:00 PM.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday greeted the residents of the capital city on the occasion of Diwali and made an appeal, urging them to protect the city from pollution by using only green firecrackers this Diwali.

Encouraging people to celebrate the festival of lights in traditional ways, she said, “On this festival of lights, my heart is filled with joy and happiness for all of you.” Wishing joy and happiness, she appealed to the citizens to light diyas, make rangoli and share sweets this Diwali.

Expressing hope for peace and harmony, she added, “Delhi is my family, and on this festival, I wish happiness and a brighter future for every member of this family.”

How to differentiate green crackers from other conventional firecrackers? Although green crackers are not pollution free but they emit 30 per cent less particulate matter in comparison to other conventional firecrackers. Developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI) following SC intervention, these green crackers feature a unique QR code that can be scanned using the ‘CSIR-NEERI Green QR Code’ mobile app.