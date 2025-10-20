Burning crackers this Diwali in Delhi-NCR? Check permit timings for green firecrackers to avoid bitter festive memories

Diwali 2025: The most auspicious festival of the year is finally here and is being celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm across the country. As the tradition goes, people are prepared with their collection of firecrackers to celebrate the Festival of Lights and maked cherished memories of a lifetime. It is the perfect time to share joy and warmth and the excitement of bursting crackers with caution.
Even though the Supreme Court in its recent directive gave a green chit to bursting of firecrackers on the occasion of Diwali but this allowance comes with certain conditions. The top court's October 15 order and the subsequent instructions issued by Delhi Police give a clear road map for Diwali celebrations with crackers. It important to be cautious and keep in mind the permit timings to avoid bitter events during festivities.
Encouraging people to celebrate the festival of lights in traditional ways, she said, “On this festival of lights, my heart is filled with joy and happiness for all of you.” Wishing joy and happiness, she appealed to the citizens to light diyas, make rangoli and share sweets this Diwali.
Expressing hope for peace and harmony, she added, “Delhi is my family, and on this festival, I wish happiness and a brighter future for every member of this family.”
Although green crackers are not pollution free but they emit 30 per cent less particulate matter in comparison to other conventional firecrackers. Developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI) following SC intervention, these green crackers feature a unique QR code that can be scanned using the ‘CSIR-NEERI Green QR Code’ mobile app.
These green crackers were developed after concerns over deteriorating Air Quality in Delhi-NCR were raised when AQI soared to life-threatening ‘severe’ or ‘hazardous’ levels, above 500, in 2016 and 2017. Another method to identify them is through the official Green Fireworks logo printed on the packaging.