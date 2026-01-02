Burning money faster: Cigarettes to get pricier as govt hikes excise duty — how much will you have to pay for smoking?

A small pack of cigarettes will soon burn a hole in your pockets, with the government imposing an additional excise duty on several tobacco products effective February 1.

The revised tax structure levies the steepest increase on longer, premium cigarettes. However, most popular cigarette brands do not fall under this slab, news agency PTI reported.

Tax structure for cigarettes From February 1, tobacco products – including pan masala and cigarettes — will attract 40 percent GST, while biris (rolled tobacco leaves) will be taxed at 18 per cent.

The additional duty on cigarettes will depend on the length of the sticks. It's categorised as follows:

Cigarettes categories Additional duty over and above 40 per cent GST Short non-filter cigarettes (up to 65 mm) ₹ 2.05 per stick short filter cigarettes ₹ 2.10 per stick Medium-length cigarettes (65-70 mm) ₹ 3.6-4 per stick long, premium cigarettes (70-75 mm) ₹ 5.4 per stick other' category carries Higher duty of ₹ 8,500 per 1,000 sticks

Cost of your favourite cigarette brands The longer, the costlier – that's how the excise duty on cigarettes will not be decided. Here, we list the long, short and medium cigarettes brand-wise so that one could estimate how much their favourite brand would cost from February 1, when these additional excise duties will come into effect:

Long Medium Short Gold Flake Kings – ~84 mm (King Size) Wills Navy Cut Filter (regular) – ~69 mm Charminar (and similar local non-filter sticks) Wills Classic/Classic Milds King Size – ~84 mm Gold Flake Regular – ~69 mm variant Charminar Benson & Hedges (Kings) – ~84 mm (premium) ITC and Godfrey Phillips small filtered sticks – ~65–70 mm Mini or compact stick variants by major brands — e.g., 64 mm versions of Gold Flake and others Marlboro (Gold/Red/Kings) – typically ~84 mm Unfiltered local/loose cigarettes (many regional small sticks sold at pan shops and markets) Four Square King Size – often ~85 mm (king size variant) Other imported brands (e.g., Dunhill, Parliament, Camel)

Excise on pan masala The Ministry of Finance also notified the Health and National Security Cess Act, levying cess on the manufacturing capacity of pan masala-related businesses from February 1.

The total tax incidence on pan masala, after taking into account 40 percent GST, will be retained at the current level of 88 per cent.

Chewing and jarda scented tobacco, and gutkha will attract an excise duty of 82 percent, and 91 percent, respectively.

In India, taxes on cigarettes have remained unchanged in the past seven years since the introduction of GST in July 2017. This is in contrast to global best practices and public health guidance, which emphasise annual increases in duties to ensure that cigarette prices rise faster than incomes, new agency PTI reported.

According to World Bank estimates, India's total tax incidence on cigarettes is approximately 53 per cent of the retail price, which is substantially lower than the World Health Organization's ecommended benchmark of 75 per cent or more for achieving meaningful reductions in tobacco consumption.

